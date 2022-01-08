Serie A to limit stadium attendance to 5,000 for 2 rounds

Serie A’s 20 clubs voted unanimously on Saturday to reduce stadium attendance to a maximum of 5,000 spectators for two rounds amid rising coronavirus cases.

That’s lower than the current 50% permitted by the Italian government.

The two rounds with the auto-imposed limit are scheduled for Jan. 15-17 and Jan. 21-23.

A full slate of 10 games scheduled for Sunday can still have stadiums filled up to 50%, as can the Italian Super Cup scheduled for Milan’s San Siro stadium on Wednesday featuring Inter Milan against Juventus.

Four matches were not played in the previous round after local health authorities barred Bologna, Torino, Salernitana and Udinese from playing.

Torino's game against Fiorentina scheduled for Sunday will likely be postponed to Monday.

Nearly 100 positives cases of COVID-19 have been reported among Serie A players and team staff.

Spectators must wear FFP2 masks inside stadiums.