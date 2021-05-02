Football Football Serie A: Ronaldo saves Juventus blushes as late brace downs Udinese Juventus climbed into third place on 69 points, level with Atalanta in second and AC Milan in fourth, but two points ahead of fifth-placed Napoli in the 2020-21 Serie A. Reuters 02 May, 2021 23:42 IST Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with his teammates after completing his brace against Udinese in the Serie A on Sunday. - Getty Images Reuters 02 May, 2021 23:42 IST Two late goals from Cristiano Ronaldo earned Juventus a 2-1 comeback win against Udinese on Sunday to give the Turin club a precious three points in the Serie A top-four race.Juve climbed into third place on 69 points, level with Atalanta in second and AC Milan in fourth, but two points ahead of fifth-placed Napoli.RELATED | Serie A highlights: Juventus defeats Udinese 2-1 The visiting defence was caught napping when Udinese wing back Nahuel Molina latched onto a quickly taken free-kick to fire home the opener after 10 minutes.But Rodrigo De Paul stuck out an arm to block a Ronaldo freekick with seven minutes remaining and the Portuguese converted the resulting penalty to end his run of three games without a goal.Ronaldo then headed in an 89th-minute winner from close range to take his tally to the season to a league-high 27 Serie A goals in 30 appearances. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.