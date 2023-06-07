Magazine

Serie A wrap: Milan part ways with sporting director Massara; Roma’s Abraham undergoes knee surgery

AC Milan finished fourth in the standings last season and reached the Champions League semifinals, where it lost 3-0 on aggregate to city rival Inter.

Published : Jun 07, 2023 23:07 IST , Mexico City - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Massara, who moved to Milan in 2019, was under contract until 2024. He was considered Maldini's right-hand man when the Italian side won the Italian league title in 2022.
Massara, who moved to Milan in 2019, was under contract until 2024. He was considered Maldini’s right-hand man when the Italian side won the Italian league title in 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Massara, who moved to Milan in 2019, was under contract until 2024. He was considered Maldini’s right-hand man when the Italian side won the Italian league title in 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

AC Milan has parted ways with sporting director Frederic Massara, a day after the announcement of the dismissal of technical director Paolo Maldini.

“AC Milan announces that Frederic Massara is concluding his role at the Club,” the Serie A club said in a statement on Wednesday. “The Club thanks Ricky for his contributions to the growth of AC Milan during his tenure with us.”

ALSO READ
Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires: 10 records which the Sweden legend broke

Massara, who moved to Milan in 2019, was under contract until 2024. He was considered Maldini’s right-hand man when the Italian side won the Italian league title in 2022.

Milan finished fourth in the standings last season and reached the Champions League semifinals, where it lost 3-0 on aggregate to city rival Inter.

Abraham undergoes knee surgery

AS Roma’s Tammy Abraham has undergone reconstructive surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, the Serie A side said on Wednesday.

ALSO READ
Roma boss Mourinho charged with abusing match official: UEFA

The England international striker suffered the injury on Sunday in the final minutes of Roma’s win over Spezia during its last Serie A game of the season.

“The player will remain at the London clinic for a few days before beginning the rehabilitation programme drawn up by the club’s medical staff,” the club said in a statement.

The 25-year-old played 54 games in all competitions this season for Roma, scoring nine goals and making seven assists.

