Serie A wrap: Milan part ways with sporting director Massara; Roma’s Abraham undergoes knee surgery

AC Milan has parted ways with sporting director Frederic Massara, a day after the announcement of the dismissal of technical director Paolo Maldini.

“AC Milan announces that Frederic Massara is concluding his role at the Club,” the Serie A club said in a statement on Wednesday. “The Club thanks Ricky for his contributions to the growth of AC Milan during his tenure with us.”

Massara, who moved to Milan in 2019, was under contract until 2024. He was considered Maldini’s right-hand man when the Italian side won the Italian league title in 2022.

Milan finished fourth in the standings last season and reached the Champions League semifinals, where it lost 3-0 on aggregate to city rival Inter.

Abraham undergoes knee surgery

AS Roma’s Tammy Abraham has undergone reconstructive surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, the Serie A side said on Wednesday.

The England international striker suffered the injury on Sunday in the final minutes of Roma’s win over Spezia during its last Serie A game of the season.

“The player will remain at the London clinic for a few days before beginning the rehabilitation programme drawn up by the club’s medical staff,” the club said in a statement.

The 25-year-old played 54 games in all competitions this season for Roma, scoring nine goals and making seven assists.