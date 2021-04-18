Sevilla stays in title race with comeback win at Sociedad

Sevilla came from behind to win 2-1 at Real Sociedad on Sunday and stay in contention for an unlikely La Liga title bid.

The visitor, which won a dramatic match at Celta Vigo 4-3 in its last fixture, fell behind in the fifth minute to a goal from its former forward Carlos Fernandez.

RELATED| Messi nets two, Barcelona beats Bilbao 4-0 to win Copa del Rey

But Sevilla responded with two quick-fire strikes by midfielder Fernando and striker Youssef En-Nesyri in the 22nd and 24th minutes to move into the lead.

Brazilian Fernando created the danger for the equaliser and then pounced on a poor clearance from Robin Le Normand to score.

En-Nesyri also showed good anticipation when he put his side in front moments later, following up a deflected shot which came off the post to steer the ball into the unguarded net.

Sevilla comfortably defended its lead in the second half to record a fifth win in six league games which included a 1-0 victory at home to Atletico this month.

RELATED| Atletico Madrid under pressure as Real closes gap in title race

Sevilla is fourth in the standings on 64 points after 31 games, three behind leader Atletico Madrid, which hosts Eibar later on Sunday. Real Madrid is second on 66 after 30 games and Barcelona is third on 65 from 30 matches.

Sevilla has not won the Spanish title since 1946 and has not finished in the top two since 1957 but En-Nesyri dared to dream.

"We'll go all out to win the seven games we have left and try to win La Liga. We're going to fight for the title," he told reporters.

Sevilla visits Levante on Wednesday before home games against Granada and Athletic Bilbao. The side then travels to Real Madrid on May 9.