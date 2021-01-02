Sevilla keeper Bono denies Betis from spot in derby draw

Sevilla had goalkeeper Bono to thank after it earned a 1-1 draw away to local rivals Real Betis on Saturday but the point was not enough to prevent them dropping out of the top four in La Liga.

Sevilla is now fifth in the standings on 27 points after Villarreal took its place in fourth on 29 following a 2-1 win at home to Levante earlier on, thanks to goals from Fernando Nino and Gerard Moreno. Betis is ninth on 20 points.

Bono saved a penalty from French forward Nabil Fekir in the 75th minute to keep his side level after an earlier penalty from Sergio Canales had cancelled out a strike from Suso in the 48th minute.

Betis had dominated the first half but could not make its early pressure count and Canales and Fekir both failed to hit the target with clear chances.