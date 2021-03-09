Sevilla still alive and can turn Dortmund tie around, says Lopetegui

Sevilla is still alive and hopes to pull off a comeback in its Champions League last-16 tie with Borussia Dortmund, coach Julen Lopetegui said on Monday after a traumatic string of losses.

Sevilla lost the first leg at home 3-2 last month and could hardly have had a worse run of results heading into Tuesday's return leg in Dortmund.

It suffered back-to-back defeats by Barcelona in La Liga and the Copa del Rey semifinals, surrendering a 2-0 lead from the first leg to crash out 3-2 on aggregate, before suffering a humbling 2-1 loss at struggling Elche on Saturday.

"Every team goes through good and bad moments but the team is absolutely alive and excited about playing this game," Lopetegui told a news conference.

"We deserve to be here for what we did last season and this campaign and although we have a difficult result to overturn we're going to give it every last effort."

Last month's defeat by Dortmund interrupted a nine-game winning run in all competitions and Sevilla has now lost three of its last four games, but Lopetegui said his side's current form would not affect the team's confidence.

"We don't pay attention to praise nor criticism, we only focus on our objectives. We play every three days, now we have a Champions League last 16 tie and we have enough hope to put in a top performance. If we do that we'll have a chance," he added.

Sevilla has recovered influential winger Lucas Ocampos after he missed the first leg and hopes goalkeeper Bono could return from a finger injury that has kept him out of the last two games. Aleix Vidal is its only confirmed absentee.