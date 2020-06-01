Seville derby to restart La Liga, season to end on July 19

La Liga has confirmed the season will restart with a Seville derby on June 11 and the campaign will wrap up on July 19, it was confirmed on Sunday.

Suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the La Liga will get back underway with a clash between Sevilla and Real Betis.

The remaining 11 matchdays will be played in less than six weeks as Barcelona and Real Madrid battle for the title.

Quique Setien's men, who lead by two points, return to action with a trip to Real Mallorca on June 13, a day before Madrid hosts Eibar.

Barcelona also hosts Atletico Madrid on July 1 before facing rival Espanyol in a derby clash a week later.

Barcelona's remaining fixtures

June 13: Real Mallorca (A)

June 16: Leganes (H)

June 21: Sevilla (A)

June 24: Athletic Bilbao (H)

June 28: Celta Vigo (A)

July 1: Atletico Madrid (H)

July 5: Villarreal (A)

July 8: Espanyol (H)

July 12: Real Valladolid (A)

July 15: Osasuna (H)

July 19: Deportivo Alaves (A)

Real Madrid's remaining fixtures

June 14: Eibar (H)

June 18: Valencia (H)

June 21: Real Sociedad (A)

June 24: Real Mallorca (H)

June 28: Espanyol (A)

July 1: Getafe (H)

July 5: Athletic Bilbao (A)

July 8: Deportivo Alaves (H)

July 12: Granada (A)

July 15: Villarreal (H)

July 19: Leganes (A)