Trubin shines as shootout hero, Shakhtar beats Rennes

Shakhtar Donetsk goalkeeper Anatolii Trubin saved three times in the penalty shootout to send the Ukrainian side into the Europa League round of 16 with a 5-4 victory over Rennes after the teams had been locked at 3-3 on aggregate on Thursday.

Also Read Union beats Ajax 3-1 on glorious European night

Trubin kept out the spot-kicks of Jeremy Doku, Birger Meling and Chimuanya Ugochukwu to seal the win for Shakhtar and put them into Friday’s round of 16 draw after they had led 2-1 from the first leg in neutral Poland.

Goals from Karl Toko Ekambi and a first in Rennes colours for Ibrahim Salah put the home side 3-2 up on aggregate two minutes from the end of extra time, but when 18-year-old centre-back Jeanuel Belocian sliced the ball into his own net Shakhtar were level in the tie once again.

Trubin proved the hero for his side with three excellent stops as the young French team fluffed their lines in the shootout.