Football

Trubin shines as shootout hero, Shakhtar beats Rennes

Trubin kept out the spot-kicks of Jeremy Doku, Birger Meling and Chimuanya Ugochukwu to seal the win for Shakhtar and put them into Friday’s round of 16 draw after they had led 2-1 from the first leg in neutral Poland.

Reuters
24 February, 2023 11:24 IST
24 February, 2023 11:24 IST
Anatolii Trubin reacts after saving a goal.

Anatolii Trubin reacts after saving a goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Trubin kept out the spot-kicks of Jeremy Doku, Birger Meling and Chimuanya Ugochukwu to seal the win for Shakhtar and put them into Friday’s round of 16 draw after they had led 2-1 from the first leg in neutral Poland.

Shakhtar Donetsk goalkeeper Anatolii Trubin saved three times in the penalty shootout to send the Ukrainian side into the Europa League round of 16 with a 5-4 victory over Rennes after the teams had been locked at 3-3 on aggregate on Thursday.

Also Read
Union beats Ajax 3-1 on glorious European night

Trubin kept out the spot-kicks of Jeremy Doku, Birger Meling and Chimuanya Ugochukwu to seal the win for Shakhtar and put them into Friday’s round of 16 draw after they had led 2-1 from the first leg in neutral Poland.

Goals from Karl Toko Ekambi and a first in Rennes colours for Ibrahim Salah put the home side 3-2 up on aggregate two minutes from the end of extra time, but when 18-year-old centre-back Jeanuel Belocian sliced the ball into his own net Shakhtar were level in the tie once again.

Trubin proved the hero for his side with three excellent stops as the young French team fluffed their lines in the shootout.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us