Shakhtyor stripped of Belarusian title for match-fixing

Shakhtyor has also been deducted 30 points this season and 20 next season after the BFF found that club officials organised match-fixing and offered illegal financial incentives to other teams in the league.

Reuters
12 May, 2023 07:48 IST
Representative Image: Two other clubs, Energetik-BGU Minsk, who were last season’s runners-up, and Belshina Bobruisk were also handed points deductions for their involvement in match-fixing.

Belarusian champion Shakhtyor Soligorsk has been found guilty of match-fixing and stripped of the Premier League title it won last season, the Football Federation of Belarus (BFF) said on Thursday.

Two other clubs, Energetik-BGU Minsk, who were last season’s runners-up, and Belshina Bobruisk were also handed points deductions for their involvement in match-fixing.

Bate Borisov will take Shakhtyor’s place in the qualifiers for next season’s Champions League, the Belarus state-owned  BeITA news agency reported.

The Belarusian football season runs from March to November.

