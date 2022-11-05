Football

Boxx appointed vice chair of US Soccer safety task force

AP
CHICAGO 05 November, 2022 11:13 IST
FILE PHOTO: Shannon Boxx, member of the US team which won the 2015 World Cup, has been appointed as the vice chair of the US Soccer Federation’s participant safety task force.

FILE PHOTO: Shannon Boxx, member of the US team which won the 2015 World Cup, has been appointed as the vice chair of the US Soccer Federation's participant safety task force.

More than two dozen people were selected for the task force including current players Alex Morgan and Tierna Davidson, former players Yael Averbuch West and Lauren Holiday, and former men’s national team player Tony Sanneh.

Shannon Boxx, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and member of the 2015 World Cup championship team, was appointed on Friday as a vice chair of the US Soccer Federation’s participant safety task force.

Maryland State Youth Soccer Association executive director Greg Smith also was picked as a vice chair.

Mana Shim, a former player for the National Women’s Soccer League and the US under-23 national team, was hired this week to chair the task force, assembled to prevent the abuse and harassment of women that was found to be systemic in the sport.

More than two dozen people were selected for the task force, the USSF said on Friday, including current players Alex Morgan and Tierna Davidson, former players Yael Averbuch West and Lauren Holiday, and former men’s national team player Tony Sanneh.

The USSF said the group will focus on governance, standards and policy, education and reporting and response.

The task force was created following a report issued on Oct. 3 by former acting US Attorney General Sally Yates.

Five of 10 coaches in the NWSL in 2021 were fired or stepped down amid allegations of misconduct, and NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned.

