Football

Sheffield Wednesday promoted to Championship with 123rd-minute Windass winner

Windass emulated his father Dean, whose winning goal for Hull City in the 2008 Championship playoff final helped the club win promotion to the Premier League.

Reuters
BENGALURU 30 May, 2023 01:12 IST
BENGALURU 30 May, 2023 01:12 IST
Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass celebrates with the trophy after his team’s victory in the League One Play-Off Final over Barnsley and promotion to the EFL Championship at Wembley Stadium on Monday in London.

Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass celebrates with the trophy after his team’s victory in the League One Play-Off Final over Barnsley and promotion to the EFL Championship at Wembley Stadium on Monday in London. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Windass emulated his father Dean, whose winning goal for Hull City in the 2008 Championship playoff final helped the club win promotion to the Premier League.

Sheffield Wednesday added a fairytale ending to its extraordinary League One playoff campaign as Josh Windass scored the winner in stoppage time of extra time to earn his team promotion with a 1-0 victory over 10-man Barnsley in the final on Monday.

Wednesday can now look forward to Championship football next season which had seemed wildly out of reach when it trailed Peterborough 4-0 after the first leg of its semifinal before producing the greatest comeback in English Football League playoff history.

In front of 44,000 Wednesday fans crammed into Wembley, Windass emulated his father Dean, whose winning goal for Hull City in the 2008 Championship playoff final helped the club win promotion to the Premier League.

Also Read
Luton celebrates Premier League promotion with victory parade

In an action-packed period of extra time, Wednesday’s Michael Smith and Barry Bannan had efforts saved before Windass sent a diving header past goalkeeper Harry Isted in the 123rd minute to spark rapturous celebrations.

“There’s no words, there’s no words. Wow,” Dean Windass told BBC Radio Sheffield. “I knew he’d score, this morning when I woke up at 5.30 I was nervous and even with his head as well - I can’t believe he’s headed it.

“I’m so proud for him. When I scored here I thought my life would change. I’ve got two boys but this boy - it’s unbelievable.”

Wednesday, who narrowly missed automatic promotion to the Championship from the third tier in the regular season, fell to a thumping defeat in the first leg of its playoff semifinal against Peterborough to leave its promotion hopes in tatters.

But it stunned Peterborough 5-1 at Hillsborough in the return leg before prevailing on penalties.

“I’ve played for a couple of big clubs but look at this, it’s unbelievable,” Josh Windass told Sky Sports.

“We’ve been good on the pitch this year. The club’s got a lot of work to do to catch up with the other clubs off the pitch, but hopefully we can do that and start being the giant club that we are.”

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

How long does Vinicius have to bear the brunt of racism until La Liga and Spain course correct?

Napoli’s Serie A triumph a node to Italy’s football renaissance

Sergio Busquets, a career Barcelona man, bids adieu to La Liga giant

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us