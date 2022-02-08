Inzaghi banned for one match after referee rant

Simone Inzaghi was on Tuesday handed a one-match ban for a tunnel tirade directed at referee Marco Guida in the aftermath of a painful Milan derby defeat.

Serie A said in a statement that Inter Milan boss Inzaghi had been handed the ban and a 15,000 euro fine for targeting Guida with "gravely disrespectful" comments near the San Siro changing rooms following his team's 2-1 loss to AC Milan on Saturday.

Inzaghi bemoaned Olivier Giroud's equaliser for Milan, which came after more than 70 minutes of Inter supremacy and was preceded by what Inzaghi thought was a foul on Alexis Sanchez.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Fans apply for 17 million tickets during first sales period

Comfortable Guardiola in no rush to sign new City deal

Giroud struck a fine winner soon after to reopen a title race which up to that point seemed Inter's to lose.

Inter are just a point ahead of both Milan and Napoli, and travel south to take on the latter at the weekend.

Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni has been suspended for two matches for repeatedly abusing match officials in a stormy end to the derby in which Milan left-back Theo Hernandez was sent off.

Hernandez was suspended for one game and fined 5,000 euros for the foul and "provocative behaviour" towards Inter fans as he left the field, cupping his ears towards the opposing supporters.

The France international's behaviour also infuriated Inter forward Lautaro Martinez, whose subsequent insults towards Hernandez cost him a 10,000 euro fine.

Inter host Roma in the Italian Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday night.