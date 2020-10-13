Football

Slovakia coach tests positive for coronavirus

Slovakia coach Pavel Hapal has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the Nations League game against Israel on Wednesday.

AP
Bratislava 13 October, 2020 20:43 IST

Slovakia coach Pavel Hapal has tested positive for the coronavirus.   -  REUTERS

The Slovakian Football Association says Hapal’s assistant, Oto Brunegraf, will be in charge for the match in Trnava.

It says five staff members, including the spokesperson for the national team, have also tested positive and all have left the team’s hotel to self-isolate.

Two players, Milan Skriniar and Jaroslav Mihalik, and a staff member tested positive before Sunday’s Nations League against Scotland that Slovakia lost in Glasgow 1-0.

