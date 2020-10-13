Football Football Slovakia coach tests positive for coronavirus Slovakia coach Pavel Hapal has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the Nations League game against Israel on Wednesday. AP Bratislava 13 October, 2020 20:43 IST Slovakia coach Pavel Hapal has tested positive for the coronavirus. - REUTERS AP Bratislava 13 October, 2020 20:43 IST Slovakia coach Pavel Hapal has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the Nations League game against Israel on Wednesday.The Slovakian Football Association says Hapal’s assistant, Oto Brunegraf, will be in charge for the match in Trnava.It says five staff members, including the spokesperson for the national team, have also tested positive and all have left the team’s hotel to self-isolate.READ| Brazilian Costa shrugs off past 'mercenary' comment on Bayern return Two players, Milan Skriniar and Jaroslav Mihalik, and a staff member tested positive before Sunday’s Nations League against Scotland that Slovakia lost in Glasgow 1-0. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos