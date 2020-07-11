Football Football South American World Cup qualifiers pushed back to October The first double header of games organised by CONMEBOL was due to be played between September 3-8 this year. Reuters SAO PAULO 11 July, 2020 09:40 IST A general view of the Education City Stadium in Qatar. The World Cup will be held in November and December due to the high summer temperatures in Qatar. - REUTERS Reuters SAO PAULO 11 July, 2020 09:40 IST The first games in the South American qualifying competition for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar have been moved back to October from September, football’s global governing body FIFA said on Friday.The first double header of games organised by the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) was due to be played between September 3-8 this year but will now take place between October 8-13.“Taking into account the outcome of the discussions held in the COVID-19 FIFA-Confederations Working Group, the CONMEBOL Council has today requested FIFA to include a replacement international window in January 2022 in the International Match Calendar in order to complete the South American qualifiers in March 2022,” FIFA said in a statement.ALSO READ | Qatar World Cup cuts jobs after 'efficiency exercise'The 2022 World Cup will take place in November and December due to the high summer temperatures in Qatar.All 10 South American teams play each other home and away in the regional qualifiers. The top four qualify automatically and the fifth-placed side goes into a playoff. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos