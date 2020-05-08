Football Football WATCH: South Korea's K League set for kick-off after pandemic The K League is set to kick off on Friday as South Korea emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, with players given a set of guidelines during the match. Team Sportstar 08 May, 2020 10:37 IST The K League will be played behind closed doors - Getty Images Team Sportstar 08 May, 2020 10:37 IST The new K League season will kick off on Friday with matches being played behind closed doors and the players urged to follow safety guidelines during the match. The players cannot celebrate goals and cannot talk with each other as the authorities try to ensure no-one's affected by coronavirus. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos