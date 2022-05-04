South Korea to play Brazil in pre-World Cup friendly

South Korea will host top-ranked Brazil in a friendly ahead of this year's World Cup, the nation's football association said on Wednesday.

The national team, captained by Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min, will take on Brazil on June 2 in Seoul before squaring off against Chile and Paraguay on June 6 and 10.

The series of planned matches with South American teams will give South Korea a "good opportunity to assess their objective strength and weakness", the Korea Football Association said in a statement.

RELATED | Brazil to face Japan in Tokyo in pre-World Cup friendly

Five-time world champion Brazil is the only team to have played at every World Cup and can call upon some of the best players in the game, such as Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar and Roberto Firmino of Liverpool.

South Korea is 29th in the FIFA rankings and enters its 10th consecutive World Cup after finishing second behind Iran in Group A in the final round of Asian qualifying.

It will play Portugal, Uruguay and Ghana in Group H when the World Cup kicks off in Qatar in November.

South Korea has advanced to the knockout stage only twice.

Its best showing was a semifinal spot at the 2002 World Cup, which it co-hosted with Japan. It made the round of 16 at the 2010 edition in South Africa.

This year, the team will look to captain Son, who has scored 19 goals in the 2021-22 Premier League season, to lead it beyond the group stages.