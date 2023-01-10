Football

Southampton signs Argentine midfielder Alcaraz

Southampton has signed Argentine midfielder Carlos Alcaraz from Racing Club, the South American club announced on Monday.

Reuters
10 January, 2023 09:31 IST
FILE PHOTO: Racing Club’s Carlos Alcaraz in action.

FILE PHOTO: Racing Club’s Carlos Alcaraz in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Buenos Aires-based team added that Premier League club Southampton has paid 13.65 million euros ($14.65 million) for the 20-year-old, plus a 15% sell-on fee.

Alcaraz, who made his debut in 2020, has scored 12 goals with six assists in 83 games for top-flight Racing Club.

Alcaraz joins Croatia striker Mislav Orsic as struggling Southampton’s January transfer window signings.

Saints is bottom of the Premier League standings and host Manchester City in the League Cup quarte-finals on Wednesday.

