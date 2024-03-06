MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Major fire breaks out near Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium hours before match

An unused warehouse near the stadium caught fire, dispersing huge amounts of smoke. Emergency personnel were dispersed to the scene immediately to assess the situation.

Published : Mar 06, 2024 21:54 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Southampton’s St.Mary’s Stadium.
FILE PHOTO: Southampton’s St.Mary’s Stadium. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Southampton’s St.Mary’s Stadium. | Photo Credit: AFP

A major fire broke out near Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium just hours before its match against Preston North End in the EFL Championship on Wednesday.

According to reports, an unused warehouse near the stadium caught fire, dispersing huge amounts of smoke. Emergency personnel were dispersed to the scene immediately to assess the situation.

The immediate area around the fire has been evacuated and the firefighters have instructed people in the area to keep their windows closed due to the excessive amount of smoke.

Southampton released a club statement which confirmed that the match against Preston North End has been postponed to a different date which will be announced later.

The statement said, “The incident has caused significant disruption in the area with road closures around the stadium still in place as fire crews continue to deal with the situation.”

“We are grateful for the cooperation of Preston and the EFL, and while we appreciate the disappointment fans may feel, we hope they will understand the need to put the safety of supporters and staff of both clubs first,” it added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Southampton /

EFL Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Major fire breaks out near Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium hours before match
    Team Sportstar
  2. GG-W vs RCB-W Live Score: RCB needs 200 runs, Mooney scores half-century
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa beats a dull East Bengal side courtesy of Noah Sadaoui goal
    Team Sportstar
  4. FC Goa vs East Bengal Highlights, FCG 1-0 EBFC, ISL 2023-24: Noah goal wins crucial three-points for Gaurs
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA launches Carbon Footprint calculator for clubs at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Major fire breaks out near Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium hours before match
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA launches Carbon Footprint calculator for clubs at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium
    Reuters
  3. Spain fines its football federation for not having harassment protocol in place at Women’s World Cup
    AP
  4. Germany Chancellor Scholz marks 100-day countdown to Euro 2024
    Reuters
  5. ‘This week, your daughter will disappear’: Ex-Tottenham star Alderweireld leads campaign against hate in football
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Major fire breaks out near Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium hours before match
    Team Sportstar
  2. GG-W vs RCB-W Live Score: RCB needs 200 runs, Mooney scores half-century
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa beats a dull East Bengal side courtesy of Noah Sadaoui goal
    Team Sportstar
  4. FC Goa vs East Bengal Highlights, FCG 1-0 EBFC, ISL 2023-24: Noah goal wins crucial three-points for Gaurs
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA launches Carbon Footprint calculator for clubs at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment