Major fire breaks out near Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium hours before match

A major fire broke out near Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium just hours before its match against Preston North End in the EFL Championship on Wednesday.

According to reports, an unused warehouse near the stadium caught fire, dispersing huge amounts of smoke. Emergency personnel were dispersed to the scene immediately to assess the situation.

The immediate area around the fire has been evacuated and the firefighters have instructed people in the area to keep their windows closed due to the excessive amount of smoke.

Southampton released a club statement which confirmed that the match against Preston North End has been postponed to a different date which will be announced later.

The statement said, “The incident has caused significant disruption in the area with road closures around the stadium still in place as fire crews continue to deal with the situation.”

“We are grateful for the cooperation of Preston and the EFL, and while we appreciate the disappointment fans may feel, we hope they will understand the need to put the safety of supporters and staff of both clubs first,” it added.