Football Football Adama Traore awaits confirmation of positive COVID-19 test The Wolverhampton Wanderers winger, who tested positive for COVID-19, will undergo another test later to ensure that his result was not a false positive. Reuters 01 September, 2020 20:28 IST Adama Traore becomes the second member of the Spain squad to test positive. - Getty Images Reuters 01 September, 2020 20:28 IST Spain could be without Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore for its Nations League matches against Germany and Ukraine after he tested positive for COVID-19, the Spanish soccer federation said on Tuesday.All members of Luis Enrique's squad were tested on arrival at the Las Rozas camp.Traore was due to undergo another test later on Tuesday to ensure that his result was not a false positive.Unless that is the case the 24-year-old Traore will be prevented from joining the squad in order to comply with UEFA's safety protocols.Traore is the second member of the Spain squad to test positive after Mikel Oyarzabal.Spain faces Germany away on Thursday and Ukraine at home on Sunday in Group D.