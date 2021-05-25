Football Football Spain-Portugal June friendly to have 20,000 fans: Madrid authorities Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano, which can hold 67,000 people, will be at about 30% capacity for the game due to COVID-19 restrictions. Reuters 25 May, 2021 15:10 IST Spain and Portugal last met each other in a friendly in October 2020. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 25 May, 2021 15:10 IST Around 20,000 spectators will be allowed to attend Spain's friendly with Portugal in Madrid on June 4, authorities said on Tuesday, the first professional game to be held in the Spanish capital with a live audience for more than a year.Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano, which can hold 67,000 people, will be at about 30% capacity for the game due to COVID-19 restrictions.The fixture with European Championship holder Portugal is the first of two friendlies Spain will play in the run-up to the rescheduled Euro 2020. It will host Lithuania on June 8 at the Estadio Butarque, also in Madrid. RELATED Euro squad: Ronaldo leads formidable Portugal attack Euro squad: Sergio Ramos left out of Spain's 24-man team, Laporte called up Luka Modric extends Real Madrid contract to June 2022 Hansi Flick to take over as Germany head coach post Euro 2020 It will play all three of its Group E games at Seville's La Cartuja stadium, which will also be at 30% capacity.Seville gained hosting rights in April after Bilbao was removed from UEFA's list of host cities because it could not guarantee the accommodation of supporters for the tournament, which was postponed from last year due to the pandemic.Spain coach Luis Enrique named his squad for the tournament on Monday, leaving out captain and all-time appearance maker Sergio Ramos. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.