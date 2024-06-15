MagazineBuy Print

Spain vs Croatia LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 match, preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Euro 2024 Group B clash between Spain vs Croatia.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 07:19 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Spain players celebrate after beating Croatia in the UEFA Nations League final.
Spain players celebrate after beating Croatia in the UEFA Nations League final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Spain players celebrate after beating Croatia in the UEFA Nations League final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Spain and Croatia begin their Euro 2024 campaigns on Saturday with a rematch of last year’s nervy UEFA Nations League final as they kick off the action in Group B, which also includes European champions Italy and surprise package Albania.

With memories of a heartbreaking shootout defeat by Spain still fresh in their minds, captain Luka Modric’s perennial overachievers seem ready to again challenge the pre-tournament odds in their quest to finally win a major trophy.

After reaching the 2018 World Cup final and making the semifinals four years later, having fought back to eliminate five-time champions Brazil on penalties at Qatar 2022, the Nations League final loss to Spain was a tough pill to swallow for Croatia.

Read full preview HERE

When and where will the Spain vs Croatia Euro 2024 match kick-off?
The Spain vs Croatia Euro 2024 match will kick-off at 9:30 PM IST on Saturday, June 15, at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Spain vs Croatia Euro 2024 match in India?
The Spain vs Croatia Euro 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where can you live stream the Spain vs Croatia Euro 2024 match in India?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website

