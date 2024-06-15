Spain vs Croatia LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 match, preview

Spain and Croatia begin their Euro 2024 campaigns on Saturday with a rematch of last year’s nervy UEFA Nations League final as they kick off the action in Group B, which also includes European champions Italy and surprise package Albania.

With memories of a heartbreaking shootout defeat by Spain still fresh in their minds, captain Luka Modric’s perennial overachievers seem ready to again challenge the pre-tournament odds in their quest to finally win a major trophy.

After reaching the 2018 World Cup final and making the semifinals four years later, having fought back to eliminate five-time champions Brazil on penalties at Qatar 2022, the Nations League final loss to Spain was a tough pill to swallow for Croatia.

Read full preview HERE