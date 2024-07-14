Spain will look to become the most successful team in the European Championship as it takes on England in the Euro 2024 final, at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Sunday.
Read the major talking points from the summit clash:
- Spain has won its last three major tournament finals, winning the European Championship in 2008 and 2012 and the 2010 World Cup. No European country has managed to win four consecutive finals.
- Lamine Yamal is the youngest player in football history to feature in a men’s World Cup, European Championship or Copa América final.
- Alvaro Morata is will playing his 17th European Championship match, becoming the #Spain player with the most appearances in the history of the competition. Captain.
- This is the first ever UEFA EURO or FIFA World Cup final to see two different teenagers start the match (Lamine Yamal and Kobbie Mainoo).
