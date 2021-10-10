Spain vs France Nation's League final: All you need to know

A slice of history awaits France and Spain on Sunday as the sides lock horns in the Nation's League final at the San Siro stadium in Milan.

World champion France earned its spot in the final after a last-gasp 3-2 win over Belgium, while Spain banked on Ferran Torres' brace to storm to a 2-1 victory over European champion Italy.

Here's everything you need to know about the Spain vs France Nation's League final -

What time does the Spain vs France Nation's League final start?

The Spain vs France Nation's League final will begin at 12:15am IST, on Monday October 11.

Where is the Spain vs France Nation's League final being played?

The Spain vs France Nation's League final will be played at the San Siro stadium in Milan.

What is the latest team news ahead of the Nation's League final?

Spain striker Ferran Torres is an injury worry for the Nations League final and faces a pre-match fitness test before the clash. "Everyone is fit except for Ferran," Spain coach Luis Enrique told a news conference on Saturday.

Torres scored both goals in Spain's 2-1 win over Italy in Wednesday's semifinal but limped off in the second half after suffering a blow to his right foot. "We are not going to force it," added Enrique. "If he is fit, he will play, if he is not he won’t and a team mate will play and we trust in them and will adapt ourselves."

For France, Adrien Rabiot has been ruled out of Sunday's Nations League final after testing positive for COVID-19. Rabiot will not be replaced in the group and Monaco's promising 21-year-old midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni could start in the clash at the San Siro.

The world champion side will also miss the services of N'Golo Kante, who had tested positive before the tournament.

What is the head to head record between Spain and France?

Spain and France have faced each other 35 times and Spain has the upper-hand with 16 wins.

Where to watch the Spain vs France Nation's League final?

The Spain vs France Nation's League final will be shown live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network on Sony Ten 2. Additionally, the Spain vs France Nation's League final can also be streamed on the SonyLIV app and JioTV,