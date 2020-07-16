Serie A LIVE: SPAL vs Inter Milan

Welcome to the live coverage of the Serie A match between SPAL and Inter Milan.

— Rock bottom SPAL hosts Inter Milan game at Stadio Paolo Mazza tonight. The club from Ferrara is staring at relegation with five games left. It is 11 points behind 17th placed Genoa and will be needing a miracle to stay in the top-flight.

Luigi Di Biagio's team lost 2-0 to Genoa in its last Serie A match, with goals from Goran Pandev and Lasse Schone sealed the game for Genoa.

— Inter Milan, on the other hand, is third in the table and two points behind high-flying Atalanta — having played a game less.

Antonio Conte's men came from behind to beat Torino 3-1 in their last match. Goals from Ashley Young, Diego Godin and Lautaro Martinez gave the Nerazzurri three points after Andrea Belotti opened the scoring.