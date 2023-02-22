Football

Spanish league files new complaints for racist insults

The league said one Mallorca fan was identified for twice insulting players — once against Vinicius and another against Villarreal midfielder Samu Chukwueze. Both Vinicius and Chukwueze are Black.

AP
MADRID 22 February, 2023 19:19 IST
MADRID 22 February, 2023 19:19 IST
The Spanish league filed three more complaints for racist insults during matches on Wednesday, including two aimed at Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior.

The Spanish league filed three more complaints for racist insults during matches on Wednesday, including two aimed at Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The league said one Mallorca fan was identified for twice insulting players — once against Vinicius and another against Villarreal midfielder Samu Chukwueze. Both Vinicius and Chukwueze are Black.

The Spanish league filed three more complaints for racist insults during matches on Wednesday, including two aimed at Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior.

Also Read
Tottenham Hotspur calls for action after online racist abuse of Son Heung-min

The league said one Mallorca fan was identified for twice insulting players - Vinicius and Villarreal midfielder Samu Chukwueze.

It said police have taken a statement from the individual, who was identified by Mallorca’s security officials.

The third complaint was against an Osasuna fan who insulted Vinicius, though the person has yet to be identified.

The league has filed eight complaints to authorities for racist insults or chants against Vinicius, with three of them being shelved by prosecutors and another three being accepted for processing before courts.

Authorities have yet to find those responsible for hanging Vinicius’ effigy from a bridge in Madrid before the derby against Atletico Madrid last month.

Also Read
Vinicius again the target of insults in La Liga match

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp defended Vinicius ahead of his team’s 5-2 loss to Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday, when Brazil forward scored twice.

“I hope he’s not fussed by any idiots who say something about him,” Klopp said.

There has been little punishment for hate attacks against soccer players in Spain, though recently Valladolid suspended 12 season ticket holders while investigating their alleged use of verbal abuse against Vinícius.

The first trial against a fan who racially insulted a player in Spain is expected to begin this year following remarks by an Espanyol supporter against Athletic Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams a few years ago.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us