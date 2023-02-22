Spanish league files new complaints for racist insults

The Spanish league filed three more complaints for racist insults during matches on Wednesday, including two aimed at Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior.

Also Read Tottenham Hotspur calls for action after online racist abuse of Son Heung-min

The league said one Mallorca fan was identified for twice insulting players - Vinicius and Villarreal midfielder Samu Chukwueze.

It said police have taken a statement from the individual, who was identified by Mallorca’s security officials.

The third complaint was against an Osasuna fan who insulted Vinicius, though the person has yet to be identified.

The league has filed eight complaints to authorities for racist insults or chants against Vinicius, with three of them being shelved by prosecutors and another three being accepted for processing before courts.

Authorities have yet to find those responsible for hanging Vinicius’ effigy from a bridge in Madrid before the derby against Atletico Madrid last month.

Also Read Vinicius again the target of insults in La Liga match

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp defended Vinicius ahead of his team’s 5-2 loss to Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday, when Brazil forward scored twice.

“I hope he’s not fussed by any idiots who say something about him,” Klopp said.

There has been little punishment for hate attacks against soccer players in Spain, though recently Valladolid suspended 12 season ticket holders while investigating their alleged use of verbal abuse against Vinícius.

The first trial against a fan who racially insulted a player in Spain is expected to begin this year following remarks by an Espanyol supporter against Athletic Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams a few years ago.