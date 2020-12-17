Spanish Super Cup: Barca to face Sociedad, Real Madrid draws Bilbao

Barcelona will face La Liga pacesetters Real Sociedad in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup, while holders Real Madrid will take on Athletic Bilbao in the other tie.

The draw, which pits together a final four comprised of the top two sides in La Liga from last season as well as the finalist of the Copa del Rey, took place at the Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) AGM on Thursday.

The Copa final, to be contested between Sociedad and Bilbao, has yet to take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The final four concept, which debuted last year, was due to take place in Saudi Arabia following an agreement between the RFEF and the country in 2019. However it will now be held in the southern region of Andalusia after the Saudi government decided against hosting it due to novel coronavirus travel restrictions.

Barcelona proves too strong for upstart Real Sociedad

Media reports say the Saudi's three-year deal with the RFEF has been extended by a year to compensate for the situation.

Barca takes on Sociedad at the Nuevo Arcangel in Cordoba on January 13, while Real Madrid face Bilbao a day later at the Rosaleda in Malaga. The final will take place on January 17 at the Cartuja Stadium in Seville.

The Women's Super Cup draw was also made, pitting league champion Barcelona against runners-up Atletico Madrid. The other semi will see Levante take on Escuelas de Futbol Logrono.

All three of the fixtures in the women's tournament will be played at the Juegos Mediterraneos Stadium in Almeria.