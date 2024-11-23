 />
No Amorim, no problem? Sporting CP thrashes Amarante in Taca de Portugal in first game without Ruben

Tottenham Hotspur’s academy graduate Marcus Edwards scored the brace while Viktor Goyekeres ended the rout with a goal from the spot at the Estádio José Alvalade.

Published : Nov 23, 2024 12:02 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres scored the final goal of the six-goal win, converting from the spot in the 90th minute.
Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres scored the final goal of the six-goal win, converting from the spot in the 90th minute. | Photo Credit: AP
Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres scored the final goal of the six-goal win, converting from the spot in the 90th minute. | Photo Credit: AP

Sporting Lisbon looks to be moving on smoothly from its former manager Ruben Amorim as it scored six goals without reply against Amarante FC in their Taca De Portugal match on Friday.

Tottenham Hotspur’s academy graduate Marcus Edwards scored the brace while Viktor Gyokeres ended the rout with a goal from the spot at the Estádio José Alvalade. It was Sporting’s first match without Amorim, who joined Manchester United earlier this month.

Amorim, having taken charge of Sporting in 2020, led the side to its first premier division title in 20 years and also won his second title last season.

More to follow.

