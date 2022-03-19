Football Football Sportstar Aces Awards 2022: Mumbai City FC wins the Club of the Year award Mumbai City FC was adjudged the Club of the Year at the 2022 Sportstar Aces Awards at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai on Saturday. Team Sportstar MUMBAI 19 March, 2022 21:23 IST Mumbai City FC beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 in the Indian Super League final to lift its maiden ISL title. - Sportzpics for ISL Team Sportstar MUMBAI 19 March, 2022 21:23 IST Mumbai City was at its irresistible best as it finished with a double – winning its maiden Indian Super League (ISL) title, a fortnight after clinching the League Winners Shield last season.ATK Mohun Bagan was at the receiving end, both times, as Mumbai won the ISL final 2-1 after eking out a 2-0 win in the earlier encounter.The Highlanders scored the most number of goals in the 2020-21 season (35 goals) and ended the season with 40 points.Though the team could not make it to the playoffs this season, it will represent India at the AFC Champions League in April, being only the second ISL club to do so, after FC Goa.Mourtada Fall, one of the team's captains and Ahmed Jahouh have remained the set-piece specialists for the side and the former, talking to Sportstar, has said that the aim will be to win the Champions League. Our Sponsors:Presenting Partner: BYJU’SAssociate Partner: IDFC FIRST BankInsurance Partner: LICSports Destination Partner: ODISHAAssociate Partner: ONGCColour Partner: NIPPON PAINTAssociate Partner: IndianOilBanking Partner: Union Bank of IndiaEnergy Partner: Bharat PetroleumAirline Partner: Air AsiaLifestyle Partner: G-SHOCKBroadcast Partner: WIONOutdoor Partner: LAQSHYAPR Partner: Words Work Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :