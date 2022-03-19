Sportstar Aces Awards 2022: Mumbai City FC wins the Club of the Year award

Mumbai City was at its irresistible best as it finished with a double – winning its maiden Indian Super League (ISL) title, a fortnight after clinching the League Winners Shield last season.

ATK Mohun Bagan was at the receiving end, both times, as Mumbai won the ISL final 2-1 after eking out a 2-0 win in the earlier encounter.

The Highlanders scored the most number of goals in the 2020-21 season (35 goals) and ended the season with 40 points.

Though the team could not make it to the playoffs this season, it will represent India at the AFC Champions League in April, being only the second ISL club to do so, after FC Goa.

Mourtada Fall, one of the team's captains and Ahmed Jahouh have remained the set-piece specialists for the side and the former, talking to Sportstar, has said that the aim will be to win the Champions League.