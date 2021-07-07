Sreenidhi Deccan Football Club gears up for I-League debut

Sports minister of Andhra Pradesh M. Srinivasa Rao formally launched the Sreenidhi Deccan Football Club which will be making its debut in the Hero I-League 2021-22 season.

Speaking on the occasion at the Ramakrishnapuram beach on Wednesday, the minister hoped that with the Vizag-based Deccan FC taking part in the prestigious I-League, it would revive the past glory of the port city.

Andhra Pradesh Football Association President K. Gopala Krishna thanked Sreenidhi Group for evincing interest in setting up the Club in the City.

“I take this opportunity to bring to the notice of the authorities concerned about the need to have a few exclusive football grounds here. For, quite a few soccer fields which were there earlier have been converted into cricketing venues in the recent past,” he said.

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das, Dr. K.T. Mahi, Chairman of Sreenidhi Educational Group, Mr Sunando Dhar,CEO of I-League, were among those present.

Dr. Mahi said that the whole idea of starting the club with the base in Visakhapatnam was to scout talent in schools and colleges and promote the sport in a big way.