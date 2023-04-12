Kerala Blasters vs Sreenidi Deccan, Super Cup 2023 Live Streaming info: Team news, squads, head-to-head, when and where to watch

The three-time ISL finalist, Kerala Blasters will face I League team Sreenidi Deccan in the Super Cup 2023 league fixture at the EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode on Wednesday.
Here is all you need to know about the game.
PREDICTED PLAYING XIs:
- ⦿Sreenidi Deccan Predicted XI: Lamba; Chhetri, Dinesh, Phalguni, Faysal, Castaneda, Mayakannan, Arijit, Rosenberg, Ankira, Rilwan.
- ⦿Kerala Blasters Predicted XI: Sachin (GK), Nishu Kumar, Bijoy, Victor Mongil, Ayush, Vibin Mohanan, Danish Farooq, Saurav, Sahal, Apostolos, Dimitrios Diamantakos
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Total matches: 0 games | Kerala Blasters: 0 win | Sreenidi Deccan: 0 win | Draws: 0
RECENT FORM:
ALL COMPETITION
Sreenidi Deccan: D-W-L-D-D
Kerala Blasters: W-L-L-L-L
SQUADS:
KERALA BLASTERS
Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Karanjit Singh, Sachin Suresh, Muheet Shabir
Defenders: Victor Mongil, Marko Leskovic, Hormipam Ruivah, Sandeep Singh, Bijoy Varghese, Nishu Kumar, Jessel Carneiro, Muhammed Saheef, Thejas Krishna
Midfielders: Danish Farooq, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Mohammed Azhar, Vibin Mohanan
Forwards: Bryce Brian Miranda, Saurav Mandal, Rahul K.P, Sahal Abdul Samad, Nihal Sudeesh, Bidyashagar Singh, Sreekuttan M.S, Mohammed Aimen, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Apostolos Giannou.
Coach: Ivan Vukomanovic
SREENIDI DECCAN
Goalkeepers: Aryan Lamba, Jaspreet Singh, Harsh Patil
Defenders: Ashraf Mondal, Bijay Chhetri, Arijit Bagui, Dinesh Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Umashankar, Mohammed Awal
Midefielders: Phalguni Singh, Mayakkannan, Stanislas Ankira, Faysal Shayesteh, Arun Kumar, Sriram Boopathi, Vanlalbiaa Chhangte
Forwards: Ramhlunchhunga, Louis Ogana, Rilwan Hassan, David Castaneda, Roaenberg Gabriel
Coach: Carlos Vaz Pinto
LIVE STREAMING INFO
When will Sreenidi Deccan vs Kerala Blasters, Super Cup 2023 match be played?
The Super Cup 2023 match between Sreenidi Deccan and Kerala Blasters will be played on April 12th.
Where will Sreenidi Deccan vs Kerala Blasters, Super Cup 2023 match be played?
The Super Cup 2023 match between Sreenidi Deccan and Kerala Blasters will be played at the EMS Corporation Stadium Kozikhode in Kerala.
What time will Sreenidi Deccan vs Kerala Blasters, Super Cup 2023 match kick off?
The Super Cup 2023 match between Sreenidi Deccan and Kerala Blasters will begin at 5:00 PM IST.
How do I watch live streaming of the Sreenidi Deccan vs Kerala Blasters, Super Cup 2023 match?
The Super Cup 2023 match between Sreenidi Deccan and Kerala Blasters will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
Which TV Channel will telecast Sreenidi Deccan vs Kerala Blasters, Super Cup 2023 match live?
The Super Cup 2023 match between Sreenidi Deccan and Kerala Blasters will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network in India.