Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Sreenidi Deccan beats Hyderabad FC in Deccan derby

Sreenidi Deccan defeated Hyderabad FC 4-1 in the Kalinga Super Cup in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Ibrahim Sissoko scored the first goal in the fifth minute, and a couple of minutes later, Eli Sabia Filho scored to leave Hyderabad behind.

The opening passage of the play saw Sreenidi dominate play as Lalromawia scored the third goal in the 10th minute.

On his return from injury, Kean Lewis added a fourth before halftime to put his team firmly ahead.

Makan Chothe pulled one back for Hyderabad in the 83rd minute, but it was too late as Hyderabad ended its campaign on a losing note.