Sreenidi Deccan picks up first I-League win in style

David Munoz scored twice to help debutant Sreenidi Deccan FC prevail over TRAU FC 3-1 and pick up its first win of the I-League on Thursday.

The second round match at the Naihati Stadium on Thursday saw Sreenidi take the lead in the second minute off Munoz to set the tone of the action. Ugochukwu Ogana doubled the lead for Sreenidi Deccan at the half-hour mark before Munoz sealed the fate of the match five minutes from half time.

TRAU FC fought back and reduced the margin off Akobir Turaev in the 33rd minute but that was not enough to stop Sreenidi Deccan picking up its first win.



The other match played at Kalyani Stadium ended in a tame goalless draw as defending champion Gokulam Kerala FC and NEROCA FC failed to breach each other’s defence and settled for a point.