Milan's Pioli focused only on what happens on the pitch

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli said on Tuesday that the club has asked him to focus on matters on the pitch as he remained tight-lipped on the proposed new European Super League.

Milan is one of the three Italian clubs, along with Juventus and Inter Milan, which is part of the 12-team breakaway plan.

Speaking ahead of Milan's Serie A clash with Sassuolo on Wednesday, Pioli refused to be drawn on the move.

"I listen to the advice of my club who asked me to focus on working on the action on the pitch. Then in the future we will evaluate what will happen, but this is not the time," he said.

Milan is nine points behind Serie A leaders Inter Milan with seven games to play, as the great rivals look to end Juventus' monopoly over the Scudetto.

Super League will be good for football

AC Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis said on Tuesday that the proposed breakaway Super League will be good for the club and for whole of football.

"We're confident that this new competition will capture the imagination of billions of soccer fans all over the world and will be a new, exciting chapter for the game," Gazidis wrote in a letter to Milan's sponsors and commercial partners.

"The Super League will provide value and support to the whole soccer pyramid with greater financial resources," he added.

Gazidis added that Milan did not want to leave Serie A as a result of the move, with his side nine points behind leaders Inter Milan in this season's competition.

"It will remain the most important weekend competition in Italy and Milan is proud to remain," he wrote.