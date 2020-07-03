Women’s football: Steph Catley signs up to play for Arsenal

Steph Catley, the Australian women’s football team vice-captain, has signed up to play for Arsenal FC for the 2020-21 season, the club confirmed on Thursday.

Catley played for Melbourne City FC before making a switch to Arsenal, and has played for four other clubs: Melbourne Victory, Portland Thorns FC, Orlando Pride and OL Reign. The 26-year-old defender has played 82 times for the national team and scored three goals.

Catley has won the W-League Championship five times and the W-League Premiership twice, in addition to being named W-League Young Player of the Year and FFA U-20 Footballer of the Year twice.

First taste of European football

“Arsenal is a place where I’ve imagined myself playing for a long time too,” she told www.arsenal.com. “I’m so excited that it’s finally done. This will be my first taste of European football and obviously there’s so much to look forward to and so many big occasions to come. I can’t wait to get started.”

Arsenal head coach Joe Montemurro, who worked with Catley during her stints at Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City, said, “I think that Steph has understood that the WSL is an important stepping stone and being part of one of the best leagues in the world and being amongst the best players in the world is only going to make her better, so it’s a strategic career move for her, but also an important part is that she’s found the right fit with the right club that will take her to the next level.”