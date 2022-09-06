Subroto Cup 2022: Govt Model HSS Chandigarh and NCC play goalless draw in tournament opener

Govt. Model HSS, Sector 36, Chandigarh and National Cadet Corps played out a goalless draw in the opening match of the 61st edition of the Subroto Cup at the B.R Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The tournament, organised by the Subroto Mukherjee Sports Education Society (SMSES) along with the Indian Air Force, is being held after two years and marks the start of the most prestigious football tournament for schools all over the country.

Most decorated team Madhyamgram High School, West Bengal has the record for winning this tournament (U17) the most number of times (7) which includes a hat trick of titles from 1981 – 1983.

Vikas Thakur and Gururaja Poojary, 2022 Commonwealth Games medallists in weightlifting and Junior Warrant Officers in the IAF, were present at the opening ceremony where the Chief Guest was Air Marshal K. Anantharaman, VSM, Air Officer-in-Charge Administration and Vice Chairman, SMSES.

A total of 15 matches will be played on Wednesday across four stadiums – B.R. Ambedkar, Tejas Park, Subroto Park and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

There are 32 teams divided into eight groups in the Boys U-14 category. The topper in each group will qualify for the quarterfinals.

A total of 92 schools representing 25 States and Union Territories of India have qualified across the three (U-14 Boys, U-17 Girls, U-17 Boys) categories and Air Force School, Bangladesh will also be competing in the tournament.