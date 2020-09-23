Sudeva FC appoints Chencho Dorji as head coach

Sudeva FC has named Chencho Dorji as its head coach ahead of the club's maiden I-League campaign.

The side will be the first team from New Delhi to play in the I-League, which will be held in Kolkata from November to March.

Dorji is the first Bhutanese coach at the helm of any club in the history of the I-League. He joined Sudeva’s academy in November 2019 and is now the chief tactician of the senior team.

He had previously worked with the Bhutan Football Federation for 12 years and has also had a brief stint at a Manipur-based club.

“It is a great honour to be part of the I-League. I really thank the president and the vice-president for believing in me and deciding to give the huge responsibility. If you do well, you will survive and I am very excited about this challenge,” he said.

“As with every head coach, I also want to win. l want to win all the matches, but that does not happen in football. We must be ready to handle such a situation wisely. This is our first season and we want to be in the best position at the end of the season,” he added.