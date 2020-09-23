Football Football Sudeva FC appoints Chencho Dorji as head coach Sudeva FC's new coach Chencho Dorji will become the first Bhutanese coach at the helm of any club in the history of the I-League. PTI New Delhi 23 September, 2020 20:16 IST Sudeva FC will become the first team from New Delhi to play in the I-League. - AIFF/Representative Image PTI New Delhi 23 September, 2020 20:16 IST Sudeva FC has named Chencho Dorji as its head coach ahead of the club's maiden I-League campaign.The side will be the first team from New Delhi to play in the I-League, which will be held in Kolkata from November to March.Dorji is the first Bhutanese coach at the helm of any club in the history of the I-League. He joined Sudeva’s academy in November 2019 and is now the chief tactician of the senior team.RELATED| My aim is to make Sudeva FC the Ajax of Indian football, says Anuj Gupta He had previously worked with the Bhutan Football Federation for 12 years and has also had a brief stint at a Manipur-based club.“It is a great honour to be part of the I-League. I really thank the president and the vice-president for believing in me and deciding to give the huge responsibility. If you do well, you will survive and I am very excited about this challenge,” he said.RELATED| Sudeva Delhi FC aspires to play at Ambedkar Stadium “As with every head coach, I also want to win. l want to win all the matches, but that does not happen in football. We must be ready to handle such a situation wisely. This is our first season and we want to be in the best position at the end of the season,” he added. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos