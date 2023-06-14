Sunil Chhetri the captain, still leading by example

Published : Jun 14, 2023 21:29 IST , BHUBANESWAR - 3 MINS READ

The zeal to give everything out for the country is keeping the nonpareil Sunil Chhetri going strong at the age of 38.

The national coach and the former World Cupper from Croatia Igor Stimac says that Chhetri is still outscoring than most of the youngsters in the current Indian squad giving a stamp of agelessness to the most successful striker of Indian football.

“He is not only doing the talking but he is showing everything in the results. In the latest camp he was in the top-five positions in all the tests we conducted. This is the best way of leading the team and showing what can be done, never mind the age,” Stimac said as the Indian team assembled for a long duration National camp at Bhubaneswar.

Chettri, who has collected 135 national caps and scored 86 international goals in a career spanning 18 years with the senior national men’s team, feels that a footballer is relevant till the point he is able to give his best on the field. “What keeps motivating me is that I love playing football and I love doing it for my country. I understand that I do not have many years or games left in me but I try to give everything that I have whenever I am on the pitch,” Chhetri said when asked about the factor that still keeps him going.

The Indian captain said giving one’s best is mandatory for any player wearing the Indian colours. “Whenever someone comes to the national camp and sees Sunil Chhetri, the captain, giving out everything, it sets a good example. You can have a good day or a bad day on the pitch but not giving out your best for the country is not acceptable. That’s the kind of small pressure that I take on myself,” Chhetri said, adding that the priorities change with age and one should be careful enough to adjust to them.

“At 20 you have many other things to think about but when you are 38 do don’t think about anything other than eating well, sleeping early and running! You can miss a pass or you can miss a goal, you can take a bad shot and do some technical bad things but running, chasing and giving your best should be a mandatory thing for someone playing for the country. And if a 38-year-old captain can do it then everyone else in the team should do it,” Chhetri clarified about his current thought process and his position to his teammates.

Chhetri acknowledged the contribution of his peers across generations in helping stay as one of the most prolific strikers of Indian football. “Big part of my journey as a footballer is that I have always been surrounded by amazing teammates. I am so fortunate that I was loved by all the boys I have played with, right from Mahesh Gawli, Bhaichung Bhutia, Renedy Singh and now Naorem Mahesh (Singh). I have earned the confidence of everyone. I am very fortunate that wherever I have gone people have always come out of their way to help me score,” Chhetri said after scoring his 86th international goal.

Chhetri was very appreciative of the way his newest colleague, Naorem Mahesh Singh, is performing for the national team. “Naorem Mahesh is really good and we all love him in the camp. It is not very often that a guy comes from nowhere and becomes an important part of the system. He is fighting against some big names who have been there for years. He is a top player and works very hard. Don’t get fooled by his small size, he is fast and has a very good understanding of the game. I am wary of praising the youngsters because they come under pressure but Mahesh has a good future as he is a top-notch player,” Chhetri said.