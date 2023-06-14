Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sunil Chhetri the captain, still leading by example

Chettri, who has collected 135 national caps and scored 86 international goals in a career spanning 18 years, feels that a footballer is relevant till the point he is able to give his best on the field.

Published : Jun 14, 2023 21:29 IST , BHUBANESWAR - 3 MINS READ

Amitabha Das Sharma
Indian team captain Sunil Chhetri (left) and coach Igor Stimac.
Indian team captain Sunil Chhetri (left) and coach Igor Stimac. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu
infoIcon

Indian team captain Sunil Chhetri (left) and coach Igor Stimac. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

The zeal to give everything out for the country is keeping the nonpareil Sunil Chhetri going strong at the age of 38.

The national coach and the former World Cupper from Croatia Igor Stimac says that Chhetri is still outscoring than most of the youngsters in the current Indian squad giving a stamp of agelessness to the most successful striker of Indian football.

ALSO READ
Intercontinental Cup: India looks to extend its winning run as it meets a strong Lebanon

“He is not only doing the talking but he is showing everything in the results. In the latest camp he was in the top-five positions in all the tests we conducted. This is the best way of leading the team and showing what can be done, never mind the age,” Stimac said as the Indian team assembled for a long duration National camp at Bhubaneswar.

Chettri, who has collected 135 national caps and scored 86 international goals in a career spanning 18 years with the senior national men’s team, feels that a footballer is relevant till the point he is able to give his best on the field. “What keeps motivating me is that I love playing football and I love doing it for my country. I understand that I do not have many years or games left in me but I try to give everything that I have whenever I am on the pitch,” Chhetri said when asked about the factor that still keeps him going.

The Indian captain said giving one’s best is mandatory for any player wearing the Indian colours. “Whenever someone comes to the national camp and sees Sunil Chhetri, the captain, giving out everything, it sets a good example. You can have a good day or a bad day on the pitch but not giving out your best for the country is not acceptable. That’s the kind of small pressure that I take on myself,” Chhetri said, adding that the priorities change with age and one should be careful enough to adjust to them.

ALSO READ
Mongolia looks for a miracle against Vanuatu for a spot in Intercontinental Cup final

“At 20 you have many other things to think about but when you are 38 do don’t think about anything other than eating well, sleeping early and running! You can miss a pass or you can miss a goal, you can take a bad shot and do some technical bad things but running, chasing and giving your best should be a mandatory thing for someone playing for the country. And if a 38-year-old captain can do it then everyone else in the team should do it,” Chhetri clarified about his current thought process and his position to his teammates.

Chhetri acknowledged the contribution of his peers across generations in helping stay as one of the most prolific strikers of Indian football. “Big part of my journey as a footballer is that I have always been surrounded by amazing teammates. I am so fortunate that I was loved by all the boys I have played with, right from Mahesh Gawli, Bhaichung Bhutia, Renedy Singh and now Naorem Mahesh (Singh). I have earned the confidence of everyone. I am very fortunate that wherever I have gone people have always come out of their way to help me score,” Chhetri said after scoring his 86th international goal.

Chhetri was very appreciative of the way his newest colleague, Naorem Mahesh Singh, is performing for the national team. “Naorem Mahesh is really good and we all love him in the camp. It is not very often that a guy comes from nowhere and becomes an important part of the system. He is fighting against some big names who have been there for years. He is a top player and works very hard. Don’t get fooled by his small size, he is fast and has a very good understanding of the game. I am wary of praising the youngsters because they come under pressure but Mahesh has a good future as he is a top-notch player,” Chhetri said.

Related Topics

Sunil Chhetri /

Intercontinental Cup /

Igor Stimac

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy: Easwaran to lead East Zone, Ishan Kishan opts out
    PTI
  2. Golfers shift focus to course chaos at 123rd U.S. Open
    Reuters
  3. New rules allow English clubs to sign players who do not meet work permit requirements
    Reuters
  4. Bazball ‘fan’ McGrath still predicts 5-0 win for Australia in Ashes
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. FIFA official Fatma Samoura leaving after 7 years as pioneering woman in football
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. New rules allow English clubs to sign players who do not meet work permit requirements
    Reuters
  2. FIFA official Fatma Samoura leaving after 7 years as pioneering woman in football
    AP
  3. Amid own uncertain future, Mbappé hits out at treatment of Messi in France
    AP
  4. Sunil Chhetri the captain, still leading by example
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. Intercontinental Cup: India looks to extend its winning run as it meets a strong Lebanon
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy: Easwaran to lead East Zone, Ishan Kishan opts out
    PTI
  2. Golfers shift focus to course chaos at 123rd U.S. Open
    Reuters
  3. New rules allow English clubs to sign players who do not meet work permit requirements
    Reuters
  4. Bazball ‘fan’ McGrath still predicts 5-0 win for Australia in Ashes
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. FIFA official Fatma Samoura leaving after 7 years as pioneering woman in football
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment