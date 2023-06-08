Magazine

Sunil Chhetri has eyes set on Intercontinental Cup 2023 ahead of opener against Mongolia

Igor Stimac’s side will play Mongolia, Vanuatu and Lebanon at the Kalinga Stadium here from June 9, with the top two playing each other in the final on June 18.

Published : Jun 08, 2023 21:37 IST - 2 MINS READ

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Igor Stimac and Sunil Chhetri ahead of the Intercontinental Cup opener.
Igor Stimac and Sunil Chhetri ahead of the Intercontinental Cup opener. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT
infoIcon

Igor Stimac and Sunil Chhetri ahead of the Intercontinental Cup opener. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

Bhubaneswar

India captain Sunil Chhetri made it very clear before the first game of the Intercontinental Cup 2023 that the Blue Tigers will be looking to play in the final of the four-nation tournament.

Igor Stimac’s side will play Mongolia, Vanuatu and Lebanon at the Kalinga Stadium here from June 9, with the top two playing each other in the final on June 18.

“We’ve made very good use of the last three weeks here in Odisha. Hopefully, it’s not three games but four,” Chhetri said.

“It’s strange that not only this team (batch of players) but me, throughout my career; I’ve never played in Bhubaneswar or anywhere in Odisha, with the national team. We’re very happy and excited (to be here).”

Chhetri added that heat might be an issue in the games, with temperatures fluctuating around 40 degrees around the week in the city, but said that both playing teams would be at a disadvantage for that, making it a level-playing ground.

ALSO READ
Intercontinental Cup: India starts campaign against Mongolia with Asian Cup preparations in mind

“We can’t complain because whenever we play and whatever conditions we play in, it is going to be the same for both teams,” he said.

India comes into the tournament after winning the Tri-Nations Series in Manipur and is looking to play as many international games as possible before the AFC Asian Cup in January 2024.

But the captain and India’s highest goal-scorer of all time feels there is no need to jump the gun.

“It’s too early (to talk about the Asian Cup). He (Stimac) tries to keep it very simple for us -- the training here was just for the next three matches,” he told the reporters before the opening fixture.

“Of course, it is always going to be at the back of our heads, that we are training for the Asian Cup. Everyone is fighting for their position (in the Asian Cup squad) first. Only 23 boys are going to be there.

But before that, we are just thinking about this tournament and to be very specific, about Mongolia,” he said.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
