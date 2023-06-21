MagazineBuy Print

IND vs PAK: Sunil Chhetri scores hat-trick against Pakistan in SAFF Championship 2023

Sunil Chhetri scored a hat-trick against Pakistan in the SAFF Championship match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Published : Jun 21, 2023 21:08 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri in action.
infoIcon

Sunil Chhetri scored a hat-trick against Pakistan in the SAFF Championship match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

More to follow.

