Sunil Chhetri scored a hat-trick against Pakistan in the SAFF Championship match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
More to follow.
Latest on Sportstar
- FIFA Women’s World Cup: Risky move pays off for Lionesses’ England
- IND vs PAK: Sunil Chhetri scores hat-trick against Pakistan in SAFF Championship 2023
- IND 4-0 PAK LIVE score, SAFF Championship updates: Udanta scores after Chhetri hattrick; streaming info
- Mourinho banned by UEFA from 4 European games for insulting referee
- India, Pakistan players break into a fight as Stimac gets red card in SAFF Championship game
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE