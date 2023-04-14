Super Cup 2023: FC Goa’s Guarrotxena strikes late to sink Gokulam

For a side that suffered a humiliating 1-5 defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan in its last match, Gokulam Kerala showed remarkable improvement on Friday, by not conceding a goal till the 90th minute in its Group C game against FC Goa in the Super Cup.

But, Gokulam still went down 0-1 against the Gaurs, with Iker Guarrotxena netting a late goal. It was a spirited performance by the two-time I-League champion, playing at home, against the ISL side.

The Goans were on the attack right from the beginning and could have gone ahead in the eighth minute, but Fares Arnaout’s header hit the woodwork, off a free-kick by Noah Sadaoui, who would go on to have an excellent game. Soon after, Guarrotxena’s attempt at the goal off a corner kick proved too wide.

The home team was defending superbly, and goalkeeper K. Shibin Raj was superb under the bar. But, a defensive error by Abdul Hakku saw Noah winning the ball and Guarrotxena scoring off a rebound.

A change in schedule means the last two matches in Group A will be played at the same time. So the match between Sreenidi Deccan and RoundGlass Punjab has been moved to Manjeri. The game between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC will be played here.

Both matches will kick off at 8.30 p.m.