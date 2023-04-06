Super Cup 2023: Mumbai City FC announces all-Indian 24-member squad 

Mumbai City FC announced an all-Indian 24-member squad for the 2023 Super Cup on Thursday. Rahul Bheke named captain ahead of the tournament.

Bheke, Bipin Singh, Mehtab Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Phurba Lachenpa were recently called up to the Indian team off the back of a stunning season in the Indian Super League, winning the League Shield, and will be eager to carry their form into the Super Cup.

Looking ahead to competing in the Super Cup with an all-Indian squad, Head Coach Des Buckingham spoke about the quality of the players in the squad, “I’m excited to take a strong Indian side to the Super Cup. It allows us to do a couple of different things this year, whilst also trying to continue playing the football that we want.”

“We’ve got a very strong group of players that helped us be successful this year, and the Indian core made up that not only because of the quality that we’ve been able to build here at the club over the last couple of seasons, but also the depth, and that’s been so important to us to achieve the success that we have over the last 12 months. I’m excited to see what we can now do in the next tournament we play in and it’s one I’m very much looking forward to.”

Mumbai City FC has been named in Group D, along with Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United with either Real Kashmir or Churchill Brothers set to take the last spot in the group.

The Islanders will start their Super Cup campaign against either Real Kashmir or Churchill Brothers on April 11 at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala with the game set to kick-off at 5.00pm IST.

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, Ahan Prakash

Defenders: Rahul Bheke (captain), Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Mandar Rao Dessai, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Halen Nongtdu, Hardik Bhatt

Midfielders: Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Asif Khan, PC Rohlupuia, Apuia Ralte

Forwards: Vikram Partap Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurkirat Singh, Bipin Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Gyamar Nikum