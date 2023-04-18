Mumbai City FC will take on Chennaiyin FC in its last Group D game on Wednesday at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala in what will be a virtual knockout clash between the two ISL clubs.

Mumbai lost 2-1 to NorthEast United FC in its most recent game in the Super Cup.

Speaking about the game against NorthEast United, Mumbai head coach Des Buckingham said, “I was pleased with how we played. All the internal measures that we have were as high, if not higher in some areas than the marks that we try and hold ourselves to. Unfortunately, the external measure, the end result was 2-1 to NorthEast. We hit the crossbar twice. We had two clear penalties turned down. We had other chances which we could’ve normally and would’ve scored. So, when I monitor and measure our performances across that game, I was. Very happy with how we played in the game.”

Also Read Mahabalipuram to host WSL QS 3000 surfing event

The 38-year-old Englishman gave an insight into how his squad is preparing for the virtual knockout game against Chennaiyin FC.

“Chennaiyin are at full strength. They’re a good team. We’ve played them twice so far this season in the league, and they were competitive games. As always, we will do what we’ve done in all the games - make sure we get ourselves as prepared as we can to do what we want to try and do,” the coach said.

Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC have clashed twice in the league and once in the Durand Cup already this season with the Islanders winning all three meetings.

Across the three games, the Islanders have scored 13 and conceded 6 goals against Chennaiyin FC. Speaking on what he expects from the game, Buckingham said, “It will certainly be an exciting one. We know, both teams are going into the game, they need to win it if they want to stand a chance of progressing. Tournament football always sets games up for an exciting 90 minutes.”