Football

Substitute Pedri earns Barcelona 1-0 win at Girona

The 20-year-old scored in the 61st minute after the ball rebounded off the goalkeeper, who failed to hold-on after a Jordi Alba cross.

Reuters
GIRONA 28 January, 2023 23:08 IST
GIRONA 28 January, 2023 23:08 IST
FC Barcelona’s Pedri celebrates scoring their first goal with Ansu Fati.

FC Barcelona’s Pedri celebrates scoring their first goal with Ansu Fati. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The 20-year-old scored in the 61st minute after the ball rebounded off the goalkeeper, who failed to hold-on after a Jordi Alba cross.

Pedri celebrated his 100th match for Barcelona as he came off the bench and scored from close range in the second-half to give them a hard-fought 1-0 win at Girona in LaLiga on Saturday.

Also Read
Marseille has ‘agreement in principle’ with Angers for Morocco’s Ounahi

The 20-year-old scored in the 61st minute after the ball rebounded off the goalkeeper, who failed to hold-on after a Jordi Alba cross.

Girona had an Arnau Martinez effort ruled-out in the 65th minute and waisted a golden opportunity to equalise in the 88th when Ivan Martin missed an sitter from close range as they made a late push for a point.

Barcelona is top of the standings on 47 points, six ahead of bitter rivals Real Madrid, who have a game in hand and will host third-placed Real Sociedad on Sunday.

More to follow...

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us