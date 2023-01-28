Substitute Pedri earns Barcelona 1-0 win at Girona

Pedri celebrated his 100th match for Barcelona as he came off the bench and scored from close range in the second-half to give them a hard-fought 1-0 win at Girona in LaLiga on Saturday.

The 20-year-old scored in the 61st minute after the ball rebounded off the goalkeeper, who failed to hold-on after a Jordi Alba cross.

Girona had an Arnau Martinez effort ruled-out in the 65th minute and waisted a golden opportunity to equalise in the 88th when Ivan Martin missed an sitter from close range as they made a late push for a point.

Barcelona is top of the standings on 47 points, six ahead of bitter rivals Real Madrid, who have a game in hand and will host third-placed Real Sociedad on Sunday.

More to follow...