Football

Swedish government calls emergency meeting of federation after crowd disorder

Flares were thrown from the crowd on two occasions during Sunday’s game at the Tele2 Arena and police officers with dogs ran onto the field to protect the players.

Reuters
STOCKHOLM, Sweden 30 May, 2023 08:38 IST
STOCKHOLM, Sweden 30 May, 2023 08:38 IST
Flares are thrown in the pitch by AIK supporters during the Allsvenskan match between Djurgarden’s IF and AIK at Tele2 Arena in Stockholm on May 28, 2023.

Flares are thrown in the pitch by AIK supporters during the Allsvenskan match between Djurgarden’s IF and AIK at Tele2 Arena in Stockholm on May 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Flares were thrown from the crowd on two occasions during Sunday’s game at the Tele2 Arena and police officers with dogs ran onto the field to protect the players.

The Swedish government called an emergency meeting of the country’s football federation on Monday after crowd disorder during a match between Stockholm rivals AIK and Djurgardens that caused a one-hour delay.

Flares were thrown from the crowd on two occasions during Sunday’s game at the Tele2 Arena and police officers with dogs ran onto the field to protect the players before being confronted by masked fans in the AIK section behind one of the goals, according to television footage.

Also Read
Mourinho targets 6th European title as Sevilla seek to stay perfect

Police opened an investigation and Gunnar Strommer, Sweden’s minister of justice, has contacted the Swedish Football Association to request a meeting in an effort to prevent a repeat of the crowd trouble.

“What happened is extraordinarily serious and scandalous,” Strommer told Swedish daily Aftonbladet.

Strommer told the newspaper that the government was open to taking action but was waiting to hear what steps the federation and game organizers were taking to prevent similar situations.

Djurgarden won 1-0 in a game that saw two AIK players sent off in the 90th minute, inflaming an already hostile situation.

There were reports in the Swedish media of a security guard suffering a minor injury.

“It’s sad. I think it’s unworthy of AIK that it should be like this,” said the club’s chief executive Manuel Lindberg, who has since resigned with the team in next-to-last place in the 16-team league after 10 games.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

How long does Vinicius have to bear the brunt of racism until La Liga and Spain course correct?

Napoli’s Serie A triumph a node to Italy’s football renaissance

Sergio Busquets, a career Barcelona man, bids adieu to La Liga giant

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us