Switzerland cruises past Gibraltar to book Euro 2020 spot

Switzerland booked its spot at Euro 2020 after cruising to a 6-1 win over Gibraltar at Victoria Stadium on Monday.

Its nervy 1-0 win over Georgia on Friday kept it on top of Group D ahead of the final round of fixtures and the side never looked in danger of relinquishing that position with a dominant display.

Cedric Itten – who scored the winner against Georgia – set the Swiss on their way after 10 minutes, with Ruben Vargas and Christian Fassnacht adding further goals after the interval.

The host pulled one back through Reece Styche in the 74th minute – just their third goal of the qualifying campaign – but Switzerland reasserted its superiority through Loris Benito, a second goal from Itten and a late strike from Granit Xhaka.

The result meant Vladimir Petkovic's side finished top of Group D on 17 points – one point ahead of Denmark, who also qualified for next year's tournament after a 1-1 draw with Republic of Ireland.