Football Football Sydney FC beats Wellington 3-1 as A-League restarts season Trent Buhagiar's brace earned Sydney FC a comfortable win over Wellington Phoenix as the A-League season resumed after a coronavirus-forced break on Friday. AP Sydney 17 July, 2020 18:26 IST Trent Buhagiar celebrates scoring for Sydney FC against Wellington Phoenix in the A-League on Friday. - Twitter @ALeague AP Sydney 17 July, 2020 18:26 IST Substitute Trent Buhagiar scored twice, including the go-ahead goal into a near-empty net with two minutes remaining, to give first-place Sydney FC a 3-1 win Friday over the Wellington Phoenix as the A-League resumed its season after a coronavirus-forced shutdown.Buhagiar made it 2-1 when slipped past Phoenix goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic, who had raced out of his area in an attempt to intercept the pass, before putting the ball past a solo defender from about 20 meters out. Buhagiar scored again two minutes later to clinch the match for the Sky Blues. A cheeky chip to wrap up the win Quality pass from @A1F1E9 and another tidy goal from @TrentBuhagiar12! #SydneyIsSkyBlue #FootballReturns #SYDvWEL pic.twitter.com/SyLy2BGxZN— Sydney FC (@SydneyFC) July 17, 2020 Wellington took the lead through a 66th-minute penalty from Reno Piscopo before Adam Le Fondre levelled for Sydney 10 minutes later, also through a penalty.Sydney leads the standings with 33 points, 11 ahead of second-place Melbourne City, which has played two more matches than Sydney. All teams had played at least 20 matches of the regular season when the league was halted in March. There are 26 regular-season matches to be played, followed by playoffs.League officials hope the A-League champion will be determined by the end of August. They will use six venues - five in New South Wales state and one in Brisbane.