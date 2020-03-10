Chong to commit to Man Utd amid Barcelona, Juventus interest

Manchester United winger Tahith Chong has agreed to sign a new contract at Old Trafford, according to his agent.

The 20-year-old's existing United deal is up at the end of the season, and he has been linked to a host of Europe's top clubs, including Barcelona, Juventus and Inter.

But Chong has decided to remain in Manchester, where he has made 10 appearances for the Red Devils this season.

Agent Erkan Alkan said, in quotes reported by Algemeen Dagblad: "There was a lot of interest, we talked to big clubs.

"But Manchester United came up with a good plan for Tahith. He likes to stay with the club that brought him from the Netherlands."

Alkan had previously suggested in January it was time for Chong to "look further" with a different club.

Chong was handed his senior United debut early in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign against Reading in the FA Cup in January 2019.

He subsequently featured in the team's stunning 3-1 win at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, before making his first start at home to Astana in this season's Europa League.