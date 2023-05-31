Football

Fifteen-year-old footballer dies in Germany after post-match brawl

The victim was struck in the head or neck area and collapsed, police said. He was treated by emergency medical personnel at the scene and taken to a hospital.

AFP
FRANKFURT 31 May, 2023 21:38 IST
FRANKFURT 31 May, 2023 21:38 IST
Representative Image: The victim was struck in the head or neck area and collapsed, police said.

Representative Image: The victim was struck in the head or neck area and collapsed, police said. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The victim was struck in the head or neck area and collapsed, police said. He was treated by emergency medical personnel at the scene and taken to a hospital.

A 15-year-old footballer from Berlin died Wednesday after he was seriously injured in a fight with players from a French team at an international youth tournament, police said.

The teenager “died in hospital as a result of his severe brain injuries” after being hit on the head in the altercation in Frankfurt on Sunday, local police said in a statement.

A 16-year-old player from the French team was arrested following the fight and was still being held in custody, police said.

The brawl occurred following the final whistle in a game between the victim’s side JFC Berlin and a team from French second-division club Metz.

Also Read
EURO 2024 qualifiers: Dembele returns, Pogba still out as Deschamps announces France squad

Investigators were still looking at the “detailed sequence of events” which led to the young player’s injuries, they said.

The victim was seemingly hit “on the head or neck” before he “fell to the floor and had to be resuscitated”, police said in a separate statement Tuesday.

The victim, already declared brain dead on Tuesday, was kept on life support so his organs could be donated, a spokeswoman for the Frankfurt prosecutor’s office said.

French club Metz said Tuesday it was “profoundly shocked” by the events at the tournament in Frankfurt.

Metz confirmed that a player from its “Performance Programme”, a scheme which gives “young footballers... from all over the world access to a high-level training structure”, was being held by German authorities.

The suspected attacker “denies having deliberately caused serious bodily harm”, the club said. The tournament organisers also said Tuesday they were shocked by the events, describing them as “unbelievably sad”.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

How long does Vinicius have to bear the brunt of racism until La Liga and Spain course correct?

Napoli’s Serie A triumph a node to Italy’s football renaissance

Sergio Busquets, a career Barcelona man, bids adieu to La Liga giant

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us