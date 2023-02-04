Ten Hag satisfied with Manchester United’s squad depth

Manchester United made fewer signings in the January transfer window compared to other top teams in the Premier League but manager Erik ten Hag said he is confident the Old Trafford club has depth in its squad.

United, who is fourth in the league, signed Jack Butland, Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer all on loan, while Chelsea spent nearly 300 million pounds ($362 million) on eight players, leader Arsenal made four signings and third-placed Newcastle United signed five players.

“We have formed and constructed a squad, we invest also in the summer. From that point on, it is about developing the team and it has to come on the training ground, it has to come in the matches, that we develop the team,” Ten Hag told reporters.

“That is the advantage of having so many matches, that you can work on that and you don’t have to wait so long (for the next one). There is a limit to every player but we have depth in our squad.

“Maybe not as far as other teams, but that has something to do with your approach to it and how you do your load management. If you do that right, I think you can go far.”

The Dutchman said he does not prefer having a huge squad at his disposal because “that also gives you problems”.

“As I said before, in the frontline until now, we have some problems in quantity. Not in quality but with the availability of the players, you definitely need numbers there if you want to cover all the games. If you want to be successful,” he added.

Ten Hag’s side is fourth with 39 points after 20 games, behind Newcastle on goal difference. It hosts Crystal Palace later on Saturday.