Michel Adopo dumped AC Milan out of the Italian Cup at the last 16 stage on Wednesday with the only goal in 10-man Torino’s 1-0 win at the San Siro after extra time.

France’s Adopo tapped home the winner from compatriot Brian Bayeye’s low cross in the 114th minute of an engaging match in which Koffi Djidji was sent off with 21 minutes remaining of normal time.

Also Read Messi scores after returning from FIFA World Cup as PSG beats Angers 2-0 in Ligue 1

In the next month’s quarter-finals Torino will face either Sampdoria or Fiorentina who face off on Thursday.

Roma hosts Genoa in Thursday’s late match while the remaining four ties are scheduled for next week.

Defeat for Milan, which started with a second string line-up, comes after it threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Roma on Sunday.

That draw allowed Napoli to extend its lead on the Italian champion at the top of Serie A to seven points.

Stefano Pioli’s tired-looking side rattled off 32 shots over the course of the match but only eight of those were on target, of which just three taking from inside the area.

Milan travels to Lecce in Serie A on Saturday after Napoli host Juventus, who are level on points with Milan, on Friday night.

Also through to the next round is Inter Milan after it squeezed past Serie B side Parma 2-1 on Tuesday, also after extra time at the San Siro.